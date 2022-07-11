Hammond PD looking for suspect accused of breaking into several RVs

HAMMOND La. (WGNO) — Hammond Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles.

According to police, on July 1 deputies responded to RV Solutions, located at 2300 West Church Street. Upon arrival, the Hammond Police Department learned of an unknown suspect that had entered several unlocked RVs and taken various items.

HPD Detectives were able to obtain the security video of the burglaries and observed a male carrying a purple book sack entering the RVs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (985-277-5739 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org.

You can also contact police by visiting the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245. Anyone with information may be eligible for a cash reward.