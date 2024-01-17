HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Hammond Fire Department reported having a busy morning on Tuesday, Jan. 16, after having to respond to three fires.

The latest fire the department was called to was on Kellie Drive. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control with the help of the Albany Volunteer Fire Department and the Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department.

Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department

Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department

Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Details about the other fires weren’t immediately available.

