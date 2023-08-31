HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Hammond Fire Department is on the scene of what is reportedly a large debris fire near the Chappapella Sports Complex on Hipark Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 31.

While firefighters are working to extinguish the flames, officials are reminding residents to adhere to the statewide burn ban.

Officials say conditions are still dry and winds can carry embers through the air sparking other dry areas.

Stay with WGNO for updates.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories