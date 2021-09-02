WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards says ‘We are the best in the business, because we get too much busines’

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the state from Tangipahoa after an Thursday afternoon spent assessing recovery efforts in the surrounding parishes of St. Bernard and Plaquemines.

Like St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper did hours earlier, the briefing started with Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller reminding his residents of the current burn ban and for Tangipahoa and 19 other parishes, as well as upcoming debris removal from catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Gov. Edwards then began his briefing praising his state’s response during emergency crises.

“We are the best in the business, because we get too much business,” said Edwards.

The governor then immediately addressed the Louisiana Health Department report of four fatalities involving nursing home residents after being evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish facility.