PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead following a house fire Friday (Jan. 27) in Ponchatoula.

According to reports, around 6:15 p.m. the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 18,000 block of Esterbrook Road. At the scene officers found a woman outside the home and learned that her husband was still inside.

Firefighters responded quickly and rescued the 77-year-old disabled man. He died at a nearby hospital.

Through further investigation, deputies learned the victim and his wife were in a front room watching television when they heard a loud noise from the back of the house.

After finding the cause of the sound, the woman discovered smoke and flames and proceeded to try and get her husband into his wheelchair so they could escape.

She was injured during her efforts and was unfortunately unable to help her husband get out of the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an unattended space heater left running too close to bedding and clothing.

