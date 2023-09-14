TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Recent years have been difficult for Tangipahoa Parish residents as their concerns for flooding continues to increase.

Some residents say they believe much of it is due to all the new neighborhoods.

“This year in fact, I took out flood insurance because I’m getting a little nervous. All the new developments on Old Covington Highway, I think, is leading to this. They’re putting too many houses and not proper drainage,” resident Rosamund Posey said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting a feasibility study to identify the core problems and recommend solutions.

“It’s a very complex study and right now we’re taking any information we can in the initial phase to collect all of that, bring it back for hydraulic and hydrologic modeling to assess and then evaluate potential structural and non-structural majors,” Fechter said.

The study is expected to last about three years.

Once completed, the Army Corps along with the study’s main sponsor, The Coastal Protection Restoration Authority, will sharing the findings.

“We are working heavily with other stakeholders in the area, Tangipahoa parish officials are obviously one of them, and we utilize all of their data and information, master plans, hazard mitigation plans, comprehensive land use plans that the parish has and reflecting all of that information and will include that in our three-year study,” Fechter said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: