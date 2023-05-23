Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A Ponchatoula man and woman are behind bars after a family dispute reportedly turned violent sending three people to the hospital.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report, just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday (May 23), a call came in reporting about 15 shots being heard in the area and that a man was seen laying on the ground.

Tangipahoa deputies arrived at the Toula Oaks Trailer Park on South Range Road where they learned 31-year-old Casey Hallford allegedly shot all three of his sibling before running into the woods with 19-year-old Arianni Williams. A search began and with the help of a K-9 unit, the two were located and arrested.

Investigations revealed the shooting was the result of an argument between the siblings. During the incident, Hallford reportedly went to his room, got a gun, and shot one of the siblings. While the other two ran to their bedrooms, he found and shot both of them before leaving the scene.

They were all taken to the hospital where two of the three were treated and released. The third remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Casey Hallford now faces charges of:

3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

1 count of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

Arianni Williams was booked on charges of 3 counts of Principle to Attempted First Degree Murder.

