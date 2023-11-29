TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Neighbors in Tangipahoa Parish are being warned of an electricity bill scam that’s been reported in the area.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that complaints have been made that a scammer is pretending to be a representative with Entergy. The caller ID also shows Entergy’s real number.

According to the complaints, the scammer tells the person they’re bill is overdue and that they must make a payment through a pay app like Venmo to avoid their service being disconnected.

TPSO officials said the people who made the complaints hung up and found out that the call was a scam after calling Entergy directly.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said to only make utility payments through the provider’s normal channels, like check by mail or on the company’s website.

More information about utility scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts