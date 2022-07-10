Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Ponchatoula Police Department seized several drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Robert Scott.
Ponchatoula Police made a post on Facebook that said around 3:15 p.m., Scott was stopped by police with a suspended driver’s license. Reports show that Scott told deputies he had a handgun in his vehicle at the time and allowed deputies to search it. K9 Flash and his handler Cpl. Gordon was called to the scene to conduct a free air sweep of the vehicle, which resulted in K9 Flash giving an alert to deputies.
During the search, deputies found the following:
- A digital weight scale
- Sandwich baggies
- 3 individually packaged baggies of suspected marijuana
- 1 baggie of suspected heroin
- Suspected Vyvanse pills
- Suspected Alprazolam pills
- Suspected Ecstasy MDMA pills.
- Handgun with 3 magazines and 1 extended magazine that was fully loaded with 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
- 5mL bottle of Promethazine syrup
According to police, Scott was arrested with the following charges:
- 1 count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- 1 count- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS
- 2 counts- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS
- 1 count- Possession of Schedule I Drugs
- 1 count- Possession of Schedule II Drugs
- 1 count- Possession of Schedule IV Drugs
- 1 count- Possession of Schedule V Drugs
- 1 count- Driving Under Suspension
He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.