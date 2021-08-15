Driver killed after hitting tree off LA Hwy 40 in Tangipahoa Parish

LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash involving one vehicle on LA Hwy 40 at the intersection of LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish that occurred early Saturday evening.

Just prior to 5 p.m., Troop L officers began investigating the crash that claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the victim was driving his 2012 Nissan Armada in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 40 when he ran off the road and struck a tree.

Restraint use is unknown at this time. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.