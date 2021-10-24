Domestic shooting turns into murder-suicide, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a domestic shooting has claimed the life of a married couple in Hammond.

According to a TPSO report received on Sunday afternoon, the incident occurred on Friday at East Coles Creek Loop. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman lying outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds inflicted by the victim’s husband.

The woman, who later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital, has been identified as 34-year-old Heidi Davis. The victim’s husband, 38-year-old Anthony Davis, barricaded himself inside their home.

The TPSO Special Response Team made several attempts to contact Davis and upon forcible entry of the residence found the husband deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

responded to E. Coles Creek Loop in Hammond, Louisiana in reference to a shooting.

This incident is still under investigation.