HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Crews worked to put out a fire at a motel in Hammond on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Hammond Fire Department reported around 11:25 p.m. that crews were at the scene of the fire on North Morrison Boulevard at the Villa Modern Motel.

The Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department also helped to put out the fire.

(Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Hammond Fire Department)

No injuries were reported.

