HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond couple is behind bars after Tangipahoa deputies found firearms, drugs, and money inside a home where children were present.
After a two-month-long investigation, the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for a home on West Lee Hughes Road after discovering 35-year-old Johnathan Calcota was a “large-scale distributor” of methamphetamine and marijuana.
On Nov. 17, deputies and Narcotics agents went to the home and found Calcota, 32-year-old Jackel Moore and two minor children along with:
- a large quantity of various types of narcotics
- a loaded pistol
- approximately 16 pounds of suspected marijuana
- approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
- approximately 71 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax
- $22,279.00 in cash
Johnathan Calcota, who deputies say was on supervised felony probation for a recent narcotics conviction, faces charges of:
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV
- 1 count Possession of a firearm with in possession of a CDS
- 1 count Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Jackel Moore faces charges of:
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II
- 1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV
- 1 count Possession of a firearm with possession of a CDS
