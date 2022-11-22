Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond couple is behind bars after Tangipahoa deputies found firearms, drugs, and money inside a home where children were present.

After a two-month-long investigation, the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for a home on West Lee Hughes Road after discovering 35-year-old Johnathan Calcota was a “large-scale distributor” of methamphetamine and marijuana.

On Nov. 17, deputies and Narcotics agents went to the home and found Calcota, 32-year-old Jackel Moore and two minor children along with:

a large quantity of various types of narcotics

a loaded pistol

approximately 16 pounds of suspected marijuana

approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

approximately 71 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax

$22,279.00 in cash

Johnathan Calcota, who deputies say was on supervised felony probation for a recent narcotics conviction, faces charges of:

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV

1 count Possession of a firearm with in possession of a CDS

1 count Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Jackel Moore faces charges of:

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II

1 count Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV

1 count Possession of a firearm with possession of a CDS

