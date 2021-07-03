Car crash involving Freightliner tractor-trailer leaves one man dead

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash on Interstate 12 near Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night.

The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Tshombe Myles of Mobile, Alabama.

According to LSP, Myles was westbound in the left lane of Interstate 12 in a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero.

At the same time, a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving at a reduced speed in the left lane of Interstate 12, due to traffic congestion.

For reasons still under investigation, the Mitsubishi Montero crashed into the back of the Freightliner.

Initial reports show Myles was buckled but had severe injuries from the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and wasn’t injured in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

The crash still remains under investigation.