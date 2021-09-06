Amite man killed in fatal crash in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 449 near Self Road in St. Helena Parish on Monday morning. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Jason Renfrow of Amite, La.

According the LSP report, a Troop L investigation revealed that Renfrow was southbound on 449 in a 2018 RAM 2500 before veering off the road and overturning into a utility pole.

The LSP reported that Renfrow was wearing his seatbelt during the crash, but the motorist still sustained fatal injuries during incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was taken from Renfrow for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.