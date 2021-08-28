Amite issues curfew as city braces for Hurricane Ida impact

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Town of Amite City issued a curfew hours after Mayor Walter Daniels III declared a State of Emergency at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The curfew went into effect at 10 p.m. as the town prepares for what its release called “pending impact of a catastrophic hurricane” as Hurricane Ida intensifies as it approaches the Louisiana Coast.

City officials have set the curfew until 6 a.m. and state that anyone, other than essential or emergency personnel, found on the street during curfew hours will be stopped and questioned.

This curfew will remain in effect until further notice.