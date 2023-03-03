AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Tickfaw man is behind bars after being found guilty in an Amite court, on several possession charges.

On Wednesday (Mar. 1), 37-year-old Gabriel Baker was found guilty in the twenty-first judicial district court after he reportedly violated his parole by having drugs and a weapon in his possession.

Officers with the Hammond Police Department also found contraband both on him and in his place of residence along with a person collecting drugs and money on behalf of Baker. The person turned over all property to law enforcement claiming not to know what was in the containers.

Baker was charged after all the evidence was collected and logged. He is now awaiting sentencing after the guilty verdict on charges of:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Felony

Possession of Heroin – less than two grams

Possession of a Schedule II CDS – two grams or more, but less than 28 grams

Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid – third or subsequent offense

Baker is also awaiting another jury trial in the case of simple robbery.

