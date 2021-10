WILMER, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a motorcyclist that occurred on Louisiana Highway 1061 near Dummyline Road in Tangipahoa Parish on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the incident happened before 8:30 a.m. when 52-year-old David Diddon of Kentwood, La., was ejected from his 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan when he rode off the road and hit and embankment.

Diddon was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.