TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An 18-year-old was killed, and another was seriously injured in a crash in Loranger on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that officers responded to the scene of the crash around 9 p.m. on Easley Road Extension.

An initial investigation led them to determine that a 2006 Nissan 350 was driving northbound on Easley Road when it entered the gravel portion of Easley Road Extension. The vehicle continued traveling for several hundred yards before it overturned multiple times and ejected both occupants.

According to the TPSO, the driver, Landon Prokop, of Independence, was killed. The 18-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a hospital. The passenger was listed to be in critical condition.

Investigators said it’s not known whether they were wearing seatbelts, and that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

