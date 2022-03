HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— The Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office is searching for a peeping tom suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page.

30-year-old Jerry Earl Johnson Jr. from Hammond is wanted for two counts of stalking and one count of peeping tom.

Chief Jimmy Travis is asking anyone with information on the location of Jerry Earl Johnson Jr, to please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.