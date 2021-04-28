T-Mobile hiring 2,500 employees in Louisiana for Hometown Expert program

FILE – This April 30, 2018, photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York. T-Mobile promises a new $15 wireless plan and other initiatives if its $26.5 billion Sprint deal goes through. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(KTAL/KMSS) — T-Mobile says it is looking to hire thousands of employees in Louisiana and across small towns in America as part of its commitment to Small Town USA.

The company plans to hire 2,500 hometown experts who live in small towns in Louisiana for their Hometown Expert program.

The role of these mobile experts is to be ambassadors for T-Mobile and to share the company’s products and services within their communities.

T-Mobile is gearing up for its hiring blitz by hosting a virtual career fair on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who are interested in the new positions can register here.