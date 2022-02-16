ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects who stole guns from unlocked vehicles in Acadia Parish are on the loose. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) are asking for help identifying them.

During the late-night hours of Feb. 10 and early-morning hours of Feb. 11, two suspects were captured on video surveillance entering unlocked vehicles in the East Ardoin and Perchville Road area of Acadia Parish. They stole two firearms, described as a Ruger LCP .380 and Ruger P90 .45 caliber.







If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.