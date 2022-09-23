UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La., and thought he could take a shortcut back to real life.

Forty-eight-year-old Bruce Causey of Baton Rouge is still on the run. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to a stabbing that happened at Foster Farms, a chicken processing plant. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Authorities confirmed the last place Causey was seen was in Monroe around 11 a.m. that Thursday morning. However, investigators believe he may have fled to South Louisiana. He was set to be released from prison on September 9th of this year.

Have you seen Bruce Causey? He is described as a Black male, 5’9″ and 235 pounds. If you believe you have seen Causey, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities tell KTVE/KARD, the search for Causey is still very active and they have been in touch with his family and friends in Baton Rouge.