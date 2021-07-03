Suspect in deadly Hammond shooting turns himself in, faces second-degree murder charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in Hammond has turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Abron, 43, of Hammond, is charged with second-degree murder.
He’s accused of killing 50-year-old Darrell Amar, also of Hammond, at a house on St. Paul Loop.
