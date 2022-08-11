LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported carjacking around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

The carjacking allegedly took place in the 3300 block of Opelousas St.

“While deputies were on the phone with the victim they were able to get a description of the SUV and put out a BOLO to other law enforcement agencies in the area,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen SUV was spotted by members of the Lake Charles Police Department.

The driver of that vehicle was Jyron L. Harper, 19, Lake Charles.

Harper failed to stop when asked by officers and proceeded to try to get away in the SUV.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Harper crashed in the vicinity of Prien Lake Rd.

The 19-year-old then ran away from officers.

Members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department worked together to search for the suspect.

That search ended with the capture of Harper around 22nd St.

A subsequent search of the stolen SUV uncovered a stolen firearm.

The ensuing investigation found that the carjacking victim had become acquainted with Harper on social media.

“The victim picked up Harper earlier that day and traveled to a park on Opelousas Street at which time Harper pointed a handgun at him and stole his SUV,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harper was arrested and charged with breaking the laws listed below:

Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery Use of a Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Harper was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and given a bond of $155,000.