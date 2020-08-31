Suspect fleeing from Louisiana apprehended in Mississippi

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – 40-year-old Brandon Hoover is in custody after being captured in Mississippi.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is confirming the end of the search for Hoover who is wanted in connection with property damage and a hit and run.

APSO says Hoover is specifically “wanted for two counts felony simple criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, and hit and run driving.”