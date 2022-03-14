BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – An individual who is believed to be connected to the missing mother and her son is in police custody.

20-year-old Brynnen Merphy turned himself into the Baton Rouge Police Department on Monday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He allegedly told police where to find the bodies.

Based on the state of decomposition, the bodies may have been disposed of for at least a week.

Murphy is booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. This is an open investigation.

Heavy Baton Rouge Police activity could be seen on Burbank Drive. The activity may be connected to a missing mother and her child who were last seen on March 5.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was photographed near the scene at Burbank.

Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her two-year-old son, Kaden Johnson, are from Old Hammond Highway. Kaylen is 5′0″ and weighs 105 lbs.

Photo by Mike T.

Photo by Mike T. Heavy police activity was seen near Burbank Drive on Monday. The activity can be connected to a mother and son who went missing earlier this month.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is at a potential second search location for Kaylen and Kaden Johnson.

Anyone who might know where the two are located is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.