Survivors of violence gathered for the first time at State Capitol for Lobby Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than 50 survivors of interpersonal and systemic violence, victims’ loved ones, allies, and representatives of victim advocacy organizations gathered in Baton Rouge for the first Louisiana Survivors of Violence Lobby Day.

Constituents met in the State Library to receive advocacy training and heard from community organizations. The group spoke with elected officials about the needs and challenges facing survivors in Louisiana.

The goal of Survivors of Violence Lobby Day was to connect with lawmakers about ways to invest in crime prevention strategies, resources for directly impacted communities, and how to make Louisiana’s Capitol a more trauma-informed and welcoming place to share their stories.

Participating organizations included:

Promise of Justice Initiative

Louisiana Survivors for Reform

LA Repeal

STAR

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

VOTE

New Orleans Family Justice Center

Families Overcoming Injustice

Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault

Silence is Violence

Louisiana Victim Outreach

Moms Demand Action

CHANGE

Crime Survivors of NOLA

East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition