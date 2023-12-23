(KTAL/KMSS) — A new survey from KURU Footwear asked Americans about their shoe spending habits from color to size and style, and it revealed the go-to shoe for Louisiana.

Respondents in Louisiana chose comfort over style, making the most popular shoe in the state a sneaker.

They are not alone 76 percent of those who responded chose sneakers over flip-flops, heels, dress shoes, boots, or going barefoot.

Louisiana’s average shoe size, according to the survey, is nine and a half.

When asked what color they prefer, black was the number one color selection for nearly half of the respondents. White was chosen by 17 percent, followed by purple, blue, and brown.

So, how much are your fellow state’s men and women willing to pony up for the perfect pair of sneakers?

According to the survey, the average Louisiana resident spends $101-$200 and owns an average of four pairs of shoes. Utah, Vermont, and South Dakota are fighting for the state that spends the most on shoes with shoe spend starting at $901 and topping $1000.

Lastly, the survey covered where the nation’s shoe lovers are getting their shoes – click or brick. Deciphering the online shoppers from the folks walking into the store and making a selection. The survey found that 60 percent of shoe shopping is done in-store; however, the majority of Louisiana shoe shoppers prefer an online purchase.

Survey methodology: KURU Footwear surveyed 1,000 Americans 16 years and older in late September 2023. We found the mode for each of the results to determine the most common shoe sizes, colors, etc. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4% and a confidence level of 95%.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts