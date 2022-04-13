METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a controversial topic with strong opinions on both sides.

Should recreational marijuana be legal in Louisiana?

“58% of registered voters in the state said they favor legalization,” said Dr. Edward Chervenak. He’s the Director of UNO Survey Research.

He and his students conducted a survey with over 300 registered voters in the state, asking their attitude on recreational marijuana.

“By party, the majority of Democrats are in favor of legalization and Republicans are pretty much split down the middle,” said Chervenak.

Gender and race didn’t impact results much, but age played an influence.

“The key difference is certainly younger people, much greater in favor, the older, particularly the senior citizens are opposed,” he added.

It’s a survey the doctor says his department has been doing once a year for the last five years.

Over that time attitudes have become more favorable toward legalizing marijuana.

“I never really thought about it I don’t use it regardless one way or another,” said Mike Azzarello. He is a Metairie resident.

He says he can see both sides of the coin. “I can see people wanting to legalize it, but there are people who are totally against it and don’t want it at all.

Others say if alcohol is legal, marijuana should be too.

“They would make taxes off it, and they could sell it at dispensaries. people wouldn’t be selling it at their house, and there wouldn’t be drug dealers, and there wouldn’t be all kind of illegal crime going on,” said Ricky Bass. He is also a resident in Metairie.

Just last year, New Orleans City Council passed a move to end penalties for small amounts of cannabis possession and pardoned about 10,000 convictions and pending cases.