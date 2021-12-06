Supt. Col. Lamar Davis to give presentation about Louisiana State Police at State Capitol

FILE – In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, speaks about the agency’s release of video involving the death of Ronald Greene, at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Greene was jolted with stun guns, put in a chokehold and beaten by troopers, and his death is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight is meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 6.

LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis is scheduled to attend and give a presentation at the meeting.

An agenda for the meeting can be found below:

Call to Order

Roll Call

Presentation by Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police

A. Agency Overview

B. Excessive Force Policy and Procedures

C. Use of Force Training

D. Internal Investigations

E. Use of Force Review Board

Adjournment

This comes one week after LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis spoke at the Press Club of Baton Rouge about ‘reform and advancements during his tenure.’