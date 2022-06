BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Lakes along Dalrymple Drive became the scene of a car crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, on June 12, a lone vehicle swerved off-road and ended up in one of the lakes.

Officials say three people were injured and taken to an area medical center.

Sources later confirmed that those who were hurt sustained non-life-threatening wounds and are expected to recover.

More information will be released as it comes in.