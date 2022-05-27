BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge-based summer camp is offering all area high school students the opportunity to apply and join a CompTIA IT training course in addition to an ACT preparation Bootcamp.

The five-week course is designed to help participants develop increased leadership skills and put them on track to earn industry-based certification in CompTIA IT fundamentals.

In addition to this, participating students will attend college and career-focused field trips and receive a stipend for successful course completion.

The IT training camp is from June 1- June 30 and the special ACT BootCamp takes place from July 1- July 15.

The course is sponsored by several organizations, including the City of Baton Rouge and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Call (225) 356-8871 to register.

Credit: EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks Metro Council District 2