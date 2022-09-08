COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning teachers at Pine View Middle School got a big surprise. During a meeting, a large check was presented to the teachers at the school. They received a large check from Subaru who donated a $12,500 check along with many school supplies for the students.

Baldwin Subaru is “adopting” the entire school to provide support for more than 625 students as part of the Subaru Loves Learning program. According to Subaru, over 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase school supplies for children, leading many teachers to spend their own money up to $750 per year.

The teachers at Pine View were excited to receive the donation. “There are students who a lot of them need, need a lot and the teachers just do it and it’s nice to have help to do it, the money will go a long way.” This is the second year Baldwin Subaru has partnered with the school.