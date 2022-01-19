SU search committee wraps up semi-finalist interviews for next President-Chancellor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University search committee completed its final round of interviews for the school’s next President-Chancellor.

The last two semi-finalists, SUNO Chancellor Dr. James Ammons and University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dr. Dennis Shields shared why they believe they could be the best fit during a live zoom interview.

Ammons explained to the SU search committee that his background in education makes him the best fit to be the next President-Chancellor.

“I think through these experiences and through these accomplishments that I am the choice for the President and Chancellor,” Ammons said.

Ammons said his resume highlights why he’s a great applicant.

“Almost all of my career has been spent at three HBCUs and three systems across the nation,” said Ammons.

Shields admits that his background is different compared to the other candidates.

“I’m aware of the fact that as a candidate I am a bit of an outlier. I’m not from the south, I don’t have a long history working on the campus of a historically Black university,” Shields said.

But Shields said he is the right man for the job.

“It’s going to take the right kind of leadership to do that. I think that my career and history prepare me to take on the challenge,” Shields said.

After the interviews, the committee went into executive session for over an hour and they ended saying they will reconvene on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The finalists will be presented to the Southern University System Board. They will have the final vote on who will be the next President-Chancellor.