SU Give Day raises over $7 million

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SU Give Day was another success. Well over $7.17 million was raised for Southern University System institutions.
The annual initiative by the Southern University System Foundation is the final appeal of the Foundation’s Million Dollar March.
In 2020, SU Give Day was able to raise more than $5 million. Funds raised will benefit student scholarships, faculty grants, programs, and more.
Donations are still being accepted. You can designate a gift to campuses and programs year-round by going to foundation.sus.edu or by calling 225-771-3911.
Member institutions are Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge), Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Southern University Laboratory School, the System’s K-12 school, also benefits from the Southern University System Foundation.