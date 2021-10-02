SU Give Day raises over $7 million

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SU Give Day was another success. Well over $7.17 million was raised for Southern University System institutions.

The annual initiative by the Southern University System Foundation is the final appeal of the Foundation’s Million Dollar March.

THANK YOU! Because of dedicated SUpporters, we exceeded our goal again on SU Give Day. All funds go to students and programs at the SU System #HBCU campuses as well as to Southern Lab (K-12). For more info on the SU System Foundation, go to https://t.co/5MVJSljypO. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/C4VmDpwim4 — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) October 1, 2021

In 2020, SU Give Day was able to raise more than $5 million. Funds raised will benefit student scholarships, faculty grants, programs, and more.

#SUGiveDay21 is in the books! Thank you @SouthernU_BR for having me moderate the evening panels! I had a blast talking with all the alumni about what makes SU the great #HBCU that I already know it is! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/vCHd3CnFZT — Kourtney Williams (@kwilliamstv) October 1, 2021

Donations are still being accepted. You can designate a gift to campuses and programs year-round by going to foundation.sus.edu or by calling 225-771-3911.

Member institutions are Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge), Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Southern University Laboratory School, the System’s K-12 school, also benefits from the Southern University System Foundation.