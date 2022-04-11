BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University has conferred a posthumous degree to a student killed during an attempted carjacking last month in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Police say JaVonté Barber was shot on March 12 in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital but died due to his gunshot injuries. Police have arrested a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male and charged both with first-degree murder.

On Friday, the SU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a posthumous degree for Barber. Barber was in his senior year as a finance major.

Barber’s family will receive the degree in his honor at Southern’s Spring Commencement on May 13 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.