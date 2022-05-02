NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an incident that had a body found in a vehicle in the Abita Nursery subdivision.

According to STPSO, around 2:45 p.m. STPSO deputies were dispatched to the area of Pansy and Progress Streets in reference to gunshots being heard.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a male who was pronounced dead on the scene according to reports.

The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification and a determination of cause and manner of death.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.