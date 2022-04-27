MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men for committing sexual acts in local parking lots during two separate incidents.

According to STPSO, 22-year-old Austin St. Cyr was arrested on April 27 for one count of obscenity in connection to an incident that happened on April 12.

Reports said Cyr was in a shopping center parking lot off U.S. Highway 190 when a woman called police and reported a man who pulled into an adjacent parking spot and began masturbating as he watched her.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Cyr turned himself in after being made aware of the warrant issued for his arrest. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The day before, STPSO deputies received a report from another woman in a similar situation.

According to STPSO, another man was caught masturbating in his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot off Louisiana Highway 21.

Police responded to the scene and found 37-year-old Thomas Beall of Alexandria who was reportedly naked in his car.

Beall initially refused to give his name to the police but was taken into custody. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for Obscenity (felony), Resisting Arrest, and Open Container.

STPSO asks the public to report incidents like this to the police immediately so the crimes don’t escalate to more serious crimes in the future.