FOLSOM, La. (WGNO)—The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sunday morning on February 27 for carrying a large cache of drugs located in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Folsom.

Around 1 a.m., a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 25 and Louisiana Highway 1077 near Folsom, due to the vehicle having an illegal cover over its license plate.

According to police, during the stop, 42-year-old Jermaine Brown’s vehicle smelled like marijuana.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found 36 grams of marijuana, more than 21 grams of cocaine, 5.8 grams of crack, 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, and 178 Ecstasy pills.

Photo Courtesy: STPSO

The deputy also located $1,412 in cash, which is believed to be the proceeds of narcotics transactions, inside the vehicle.

The deputy seized the narcotics and money, and Brown was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses and Improper Equipment on Vehicle.

“I applaud this deputy, whose training and proactive policing resulted in a drug dealer and a large amount of drugs being taken off our streets,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Once again we are sending the message that we will not tolerate individuals bringing drugs into our community.”