STPSO deputy receives statewide honor for off-duty water rescue

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is honored with a statewide award for a heroic water rescue.

On Tuesday, Deputy First Class Dylan Crawford was presented the 2021 Deputy Valor award by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. The honor is awarded to an individual who delivers an unquestionable performance above and beyond the call of duty and recognizes life-threatening acts of bravery.

The Deputy Valor was awarded to Crawford following a September 2020 rescue where Crawford, who spending time on the Bogue Chitto River with his family on his day off, noticed a group of frantic people at the top of the low-head dam. An individual had fallen over the dam and without hesitation, Crawford jumped into the water to help the victim.

While he was wading through the river, two more people fell over the dam and into the raging water. One victim was no longer visible, but Crawford was able to assist the remaining victims by coaching them to stay afloat in the water.

An additional witness was able to float a kayak downstream and give the victims something to hold onto. The STPSO reports that all victims were hoisted out of the water and onto the shore with the help of Crawford’s family members.

Upon Crawford’s receiving of the award, Sheriff Randy Smith commented, saying:

“I am extremely proud of Deputy First Class Crawford. He is the epitome of selfless service and heroism, and he exemplifies what it means to put his life on the line to save others. I applaud Deputy Crawford, and I thank the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association for recognizing him with this honor. Please join me in thanking DFC Crawford for the service he provides to the citizens of St. Tammany Parish and congratulating him on this award.” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, July 2021