STPSO: 14-year-old boy driving truck that struck two girls, killing one

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A 16-year-old female died Monday evening from injuries she sustained during a crash that occurred in the Pearl River area.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Teal Road near Pearl River.

When they arrived, they learned a 14-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck down a private roadway when he approached a lock gate.

Two 16-year-old girls were with an ATV on the opposite side of the gate. One of the girls was driving the ATV and the second girl was standing beside it.

For an unknown reason, the truck struck the gate, pushing it into the ATV and the two girls.

The girl that was seated on the ATV at the time sustained what is believed to be minor injuries and was brought by family members to a local hospital.

The second girl sustained critical injuries and was brought by medical personnel to a local hospital. She was then airlifted to a Southshore hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.