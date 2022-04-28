NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies are warning the public to secure their trailers after finding a stolen utility trailer near Gorum Thursday afternoon.

The La DOTD reported an abandoned trailer on La Hwy 119 near the Longleaf Trail around 3:00 p.m. When Sgt. Dalme arrived he discovered the 2009 Top Hat 16-foot trailer was stolen from a business just north of Natchitoches Wednesday night. The trailer has been returned to the owner.

Deputies say criminals are stealing utility trailers to help commit other thefts, such as stealing all-terrain vehicles, tractors, and other equipment. Officers suggest the public secure their trailers when not in use. Home surveillance systems and exterior lighting or street lights can also help prevent thefts and other crimes.

NPSO asks that if you see anything suspicious contact them at (318) 352-6432 or call 911. If possible, give a description of the vehicle or person to the dispatch when calling in.