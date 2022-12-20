LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Health has a new leader.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has announced that after a national search, Stephanie Manson has been chosen to lead Our Lady of Lourdes Health as its new market president.

Manson, currently the Chief Operating Officer of Our Lady of the Lake Health, has dedicated almost 25 years of her professional life to the Franciscan mission, according to Richard Vath, chief executive officer of FMOLHS.

“Stephanie has dedicated her career to FMOLHS and offers a depth of experience and knowledge of healthcare operations as well as our organization and its values,” Vath said. “She has served in various leadership roles during her years with us and has helped skillfully navigate both the challenges of a global pandemic and the rollout of major systemwide initiatives. I have the utmost confidence in her leadership.”

In her new role, Manson will be responsible for the strategic vision for Our Lady of Lourdes Health, and will begin her tenure as market president on March 1, 2023. She plans to continue to build upon the accomplishments of Our Lady of Lourdes, while evolving to meet the needs of a growing community.

“Our Lady of Lourdes has an excellent reputation for quality care and compassionate service along with an unwavering commitment to the community that I have long admired,” Manson said. “I am honored and humbled to work alongside such an incredible group of team members and physicians and look forward to continuing their good work for the Acadiana region.”

Manson began her career with FMOLHS as an administrative resident with Our Lady of the Lake. During her tenure she was named the first administrator of Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital. In 2015, while serving as VP of operations at the Lake, she was tapped to be the health system’s Chief Information Officer.

Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Our Lady of the Lake, responsible for oversight of the 800-bed regional medical center, the Ascension, Livingston, North, and Assumption campuses, the Children’s Hospital, and multiple outpatient sites.

Manson holds dual master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Business and Health Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Louisiana State University. She is actively involved in the community, serving on numerous church and civic boards in leadership roles. She currently sits on the executive committee of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and was named the 2021 chair for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

She was selected as an Influential Woman in Business by the Baton Rouge Business Report in 2020 and was a recipient of the Tomorrow’s Leader Award from the Catholic Health Association in 2011.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population.

The system’s eight hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Women’s & Children’s in Lafayette, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.