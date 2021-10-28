Statewide event looks to support Louisiana job seekers with disabilities

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A statewide event looks to help people with disabilities find the perfect job.

On Wednesday, November 3, Healthy Blue will host a free virtual job fair to support people with disabilities looking to find meaningful employment.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Register and learn more by clicking here.

The job fair is Healthy Blue’s latest collaboration with Families Helping Families, who have partnered over the years to support inviduals and their families.