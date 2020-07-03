Statement from St. Tammany Parish President on passing of longtime educator and public servant, Richard Tanner

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Longtime public servant Richard Tanner has died. Tanner started his career in Public Service in 1965 as an Agriculture teacher at Covington High School. From teaching he rose in the ranks of education to an administrative level, eventually serving as Interim Superintendent of St. Tammany Parish Public Schools.

His career with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools spanned nearly 40 years. Tanner served on the original St. Tammany Parish Council formed in 1979, and served for four years. He returned to the St. Tammany Parish Council in January of 2012 where he served until his death.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper offered this reflection on Mr. Tanner’s lifelong commitment to service to the people of St. Tammany.

“Richard’s selfless service to the people of St. Tammany reached many pockets of our community. From the children he taught and mentored, to the athletes he coached in little league sports, to the citizens he represented on the St. Tammany Parish Council, he truly devoted his life to service. Having known him my entire life, I witnessed his desire to make St. Tammany better and his tireless advocacy for citizens. He is already sorely missed. His legacy will continue far into the future.” Cooper went on to say, “Catherine and I, and the entire Cooper family, join with so many in offering our prayers and condolences to all who loved Richard, and to those whose lives he impacted immeasurably over the years.”

“On behalf of the entire Parish Council, I can say sincerely that Richard Tanner will be dearly missed. He truly loved St. Tammany, and was instrumental in shaping the way our community evolved over the years, while staying true to the distinct needs of St. Tammany, and the citizens in his district,” said Mike Lorino, St. Tammany Parish Council Chairman. “He served in many roles over his lifetime and because he did, he had a positive and lasting influence on many lives. Our condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

In addition to his roles in education and as an elected official, Mr. Tanner also coached little league baseball, was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America, and served at one time, as President of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Association.

Mr. Tanner died July 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 78 years old. Arrangements are pending.