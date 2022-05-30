LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Maurepas man was killed early Monday morning when his truck crashed into a tree along LA 22, according to Louisiana State Police.

The man who lost his life was identified as 49-year-old Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr.

Holzheuser was traveling along LA 22 in a Dodge Ram, just east of Livingston Parish’s LA 16, when his truck veered off-road and onto the shoulder where it crashed into a tree.

He was found deceased at the scene of the crash and police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, the tragic crash remains under investigation.