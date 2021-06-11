State Police: Louisiana man dies in fatal crash involving motorcycle

PUMPKIN CENTER, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are reporting a fatal crash that took the life of 75-year-old Robert Smith of Hammond.

Authorities say the crash took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 “on LA 1249 (Pumpkin Center Rd.) near Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish.”

The LSP investigation revealed that Smith’s motorcycle, a 2012 Harley Davidson, crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado stopped in traffic in the northbound lane of Pumpkin Center Rd.

Troopers say that Smith was not wearing a helmet.

As a result, he sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say that the crash remains under investigation.