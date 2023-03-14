TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – State leaders held a Legislative Town Hall meeting in Tensas Parish to discuss a ‘5 to 2-year Plan’ for economic development in the parish.

Senator Katrina Jackson and Representative Travis Johnson addressed citizens about the plans to revitalize the area and what state officials are doing to bring an economic boost to the parish.

Jackson says there is a new discussion about a ferry that could potentially become the new way of transportation.

“We’ve committed to putting funding in a budget for Tensas parish to have an economic development person directly working with the parishes and the city. If we can get that ferry, all our constituents could travel over for jobs and over for other things and travel back on the ferry.”

Jackson says St. Joseph’s mayor Matt Alexander has secured $840,000 in funding for remodeling the historical Community House. The building will be rented-out to bring revenue.

Other economic development plans include road improvements and recreational centers.

“The immediate economic impact is getting the town where they have recreation centers, both indoor and outdoor, for the improvement of quality of life, which always improves economic development.”

Another discussion included improvements in education infrastructure.

“We will be calling the USDA to see what the schools can do regarding their school buildings once we meet with the elected officials,” explained Jackson.

State officials also talked about an after-school program that will provide transportation. She says if parents haven’t received a form, they are asked to contact their school to sign up.