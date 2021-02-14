State offices closed statewide Monday due to approaching winter storm

BATON ROUGE, La. — Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will be closed statewide Monday, Feb. 15, as a winter storm passes through the area.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

